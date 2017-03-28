Stephanie Grisham Named Director Of Communications To The First Lady

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.03.17 16:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stephanie Grisham has been appointed as Special Assistant to the US President and Director of Communications to the First Lady.

In this role, Stephanie will lead all communications efforts on behalf of the Office of the First Lady, Melania Trump said Monday announcing her appointment.


Grisham brings over a decade of experience in communications, media relations, and press logistics expertise. She currently serves as Deputy Press Secretary in the White House and will be transitioning over the coming weeks, the Office of the First Lady said.


"Stephanie is a wonderful addition to the team," said Melania Trump. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the job, and will be an incredible asset to my office as we build out our agenda, preserve our country's rich traditions, and serve the American people," Melania added.


