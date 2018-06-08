Erweiterte Funktionen
Steinhoff stock: What will happen during the reprieves?
08.06.18 09:31
Finanztrends
According to the South African company, many important lenders will wait for another few weeks. The due date is June 30. Until then the investors are going to support Steinhoff with their restructuring programme.
What this means, is up to speculation. And also what might happen after June 30. Because many of the big problems have not been attacked at all.
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
