Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Steinhoff stock: News from the crisis concern




31.05.18 12:20
Finanztrends

Because of the scandal regarding the balance sheets, Steinhoff’s stock had to suffer a lot. At the moment the stock is close to a new low. The price has dropped again. Therefore, the stock is now worth only 0.08 Euro.


In the recently published quarterly report the management agrees that the concern is having a hard time. However, they also state ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Großauftrag von einem der größten Versorger der USA - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze
934% mit Internet of Things Hot Stock nach 976%, 1.550% und 8.241%  
 
Torino Power Solutions Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,061 € 9,136 € -0,075 € -0,82% 31.05./13:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ENAG999 ENAG99 10,81 € 7,57 €
Werte im Artikel
9,22 plus
+0,55%
13,34 plus
+0,08%
75,69 minus
-0,67%
9,06 minus
-0,82%
75,50 minus
-1,33%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,07 € -0,33%  13:25
Berlin 9,102 € +0,57%  09:57
Hannover 9,074 € +0,40%  10:39
München 9,018 € -0,27%  12:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,52 $ -0,38%  29.05.18
Hamburg 9,025 € -0,39%  12:07
Stuttgart 9,066 € -0,54%  13:10
Xetra 9,061 € -0,82%  13:14
Düsseldorf 9,018 € -0,97%  12:00
Frankfurt 9,018 € -1,41%  12:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Starkes Kaufsignal - Die beste Lithium-Aktie 2018. 6,73 Mio. to Lithium - 1.150% Lithium Hot Stock

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
43219 E.ON AG NA 11:50
708 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 11:43
18214 RWE/Eon - sell out beendet? 08:52
18 Wie vor Fehlern schuetzen? 14.05.18
701 Uniper mit Volldampf voraus 09.05.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...