Erweiterte Funktionen


Steinhoff stock: News




28.05.18 18:29
Finanztrends

Peter Niedermeyer reported about the Steinhoff stock during the last week. Here is his conclusion:


After a meeting between Steinhoff and creditors a lot of things were adressed, which are interesting for investors as well.


Since the meeting was about „external“ debt of nearly 10.4 billion Euro, the tension was high. Regarding the meeting, Steinhoff only referred to presentation which was created for ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Besser als Nemaska Lithium - Nemaska 10 mal höher bewertet
1.141% Lithium Hot Stock Power Metals nach 2.887% mit Nemaska - Top-Lithium-Aktientip 2018  
 
Power Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Großauftrag von einem der größten Versorger der USA - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze. 934% mit Internet of Things Hot Stock nach 976%, 1.550% und 8.241%

Torino Power Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-WpÜG: Befreiung; DE0007856023
20:26 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz- [...]
20:26 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Defeat [...]
20:16 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz- [...]
20:13 , dpa-AFX
Russischer Oligarch Abramowitsch erhält israe [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...