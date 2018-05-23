Erweiterte Funktionen


Steinhoff stock: It’s going further down




23.05.18 23:20
Finanztrends

Immense losses had hit the Steinhoff stock on Tuesday. It fell by nearly 5 % which proves that the stock is very unstable. The chart technical downwards trend continues. It seems like the stock will fall below 10 Cent shortly.


The stock has now reached 11 Cent, there are only a fragments missing until the stock will hit a new alltime-low. ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Beste neue Kobalt-Aktie 2018 - Kobalt über 91.000 USD/t
Neuer 533% Cobalt Hot Stock nach 712% mit Nachbar US Cobalt und 3.085% mit eCobalt  
 
Hybrid Minerals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Startschuss für die dritte 300% Kursrallye. Neuer Gold Hot Stock 2018 Aben Resources nach 2.090% mit GT Gold

Aben Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
01:41 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: VITEC präsentiert auf der Eurosa [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Fahrverbote: Umweltministerin nimmt Autobranc [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Bundespolizei: Fast jede zweite Abschiebung w [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
BAMF begrüßt Seehofers Entscheidung zur A [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Pflegeexperten kritisieren Spahns Sofortprogram [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...