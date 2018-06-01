Steinhoff stock: Billion suits ahead

Steinhoff already has a lot of problems, but now the concern also faces billion suits because of the scandal regarding the balance sheet. These do concern among otheres the ex manager and auditors. Attorney Maximilian Weiss told „Capital“ that they are verifying claims for damages against several people.

The shareholder association VEB wants make Commerzbank and other finanical institutes responsible. This ... Mehr lesen?

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.