Steel Stocks Offsetting Yesterday's Rally

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher in the previous session, steel stocks have shown a significant pullback during trading on Thursday.



The NYSE Arca Steel Index is slumping by 3.8 percent after jumping by 3.3 percent on Wednesday.

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF), Ryerson (RYI), and Commercial Metals (CMC) are turning in some of the steel sector's worst performances.

