Steel Dynamics Q4 Earnings Rise 382%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Steel Dynamics":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $106 million, or $0.43 per share. This was higher than $22 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $1.91 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $106 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 381.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 377.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.1%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM