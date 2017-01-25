Steel Dynamics Q4 Earnings Rise 382%
25.01.17 00:23
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $106 million, or $0.43 per share. This was higher than $22 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $1.91 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.
Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $106 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 381.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 377.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.1%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,25 $
|35,50 $
|0,75 $
|+2,11%
|25.01./00:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8581191009
|903772
|40,17 $
|15,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,965 €
|+1,49%
|24.01.17
|Frankfurt
|33,691 €
|+2,17%
|24.01.17
|Nasdaq
|36,25 $
|+2,11%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|33,595 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|32,715 €
|-0,67%
|24.01.17
|München
|32,73 €
|-0,82%
|24.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|32,735 €
|-0,91%
|24.01.17
