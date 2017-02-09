Steady Start Tipped For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,165-point plateau, and the market is expected to hold steady in that neighborhood again on Thursday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets provides little clarity as global political uncertainties capped support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figures to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index picked up 13.89 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,166.98 after trading between 3,132.03 and 3,167.45. The Shenzhen Component Index added 74.56 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,130.12.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.32 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.22 percent, Vanke picked up 0.24 percent, Gemdale gathered 0.16 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.34 percent and China Shenhua advanced 0.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid another relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

The Dow dipped 35.95 points or 0.2 percent to 20,054.34, while the NASDAQ edged up 8.24 points or 0.2 percent to 5,682.45 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.59 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.67.

Ongoing political uncertainty in both Europe and the U.S. may also have kept some traders on the sidelines on the day.

Traders also kept an eye on the price of crude oil, which saw some volatility over the course of the trading session. Crude for March delivery edged up $0.17 to $52.34 a barrel after hitting a high of $52.67 a barrel and a low of $51.22 a barrel.

