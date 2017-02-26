Steady Start Eyed For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced slightly higher again on Friday, one day after it had snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,250-point plateau, and the market is expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat, with upbeat economic data offset by a decline in the price of crude oil. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the telecoms were capped by weakness from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index added 2.05 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,253.43 after trading between 3,233.53 and 3,253.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 8.40 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,000.38.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.30 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.21 percent, Vanke fell 0.34 percent, Gemdale added 0.50 percent, PetroChina retreated 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.19 percent, China Unicom surged 8.09 percent and Zijin Mining skidded 0.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks inched slightly higher on Friday after spending most of the session in the red.

The Dow crept up 11.44 points or 0.1 percent to 20,821.76, while the NASDAQ rose 9.80 points or 0.2 percent to 5,845.31 and the S&P added 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,367.34. For the week, the Dow gained 1 percent, the S&P was up 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new home sales rebounded in January, while the University of Michigan said that consumer sentiment pulled back less than estimated in February.

Crude oil futures eased from 2017 highs on Friday, holding losses after data showed U.S. oil rig count jumped for the 15th week in 16. Nymex April oil futures ended 46 cents lower at $53.99 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

