Statoil Q4 Loss Widens On Charges, Lower Revenues




07.02.17 07:41
dpa-AFX


STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil ASA (STO) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of the company was $2.79 billion or $0.87 per share, wider than loss of $1.13 billion or $0.35 per share a year ago.


The latest quarter's results were impacted by $2.3 billion in net impairment charges mainly due to reduced long term price assumptions.


Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.66 billion, down 6 percent from $1.78 billion in the same period in 2015.


Adjusted earnings after tax were negative $40 million in the quarter, compared to positive $185 million in the same period last year.


Total revenues and other income for the quarter declined to $12.76 billion from $13.09 billion a year ago.


Statoil delivered equity production of 2,095 mboe per day in the quarter, compared to 2,046 mboe per day in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to ramp-up of new fields and strong operational performance.


For the period from 2017 to 2020, Statoil said it now estimates 4 to 5 percent production growth to 2017 from rebased 2016 production, and organic annual production growth of around 3 percent from 2016 to 2020. The exploration activity in 2017 will be around $1.5 billion.


Statoil's board of directors will propose to the AGM to maintain a dividend of $0.2201 per ordinary share for the fourth quarter and continue the scrip program, giving shareholders the option to receive the dividend for the fourth quarter in cash or newly issued shares in Statoil at a 5 percent discount.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
