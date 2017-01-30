Statement re Notification of Major Interest In Shares

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: (ii)

ICG

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: (iii)

Close Asset Management Limited

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv)

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: (v)

30/01/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:

01/02/2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: (vi, vii)

5%

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- -+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

| |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting

|if possible |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x)

|using |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+--------+------+-------

|the ISIN | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct

|CODE | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

|LONGBOW | | | | | | |

|SENIOR | | | | | | |

|SECURED UK | | | | | | |

|PROPERTY - |5,198,711|5,198,711 |5,698,711|5,698,711| |5.27% |

| | | | | | | |

|GG00B8C23S81| | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| | +---------+-----------+---------+------------------+-------------- -+-+|Indirect|| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted.



|

| | | | |

| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------- -+



|Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix,

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

| | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta

| | | | |

| | | | | | |

| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -++-------+------+| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |5,698,711 |5.27% | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | |Close Asset Management Limited | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | |

+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| |On 30(th) January 2017, Close Brothers Asset | |13. Additional information: |Management bought 500,000 shares in ICG - | | |Longbow Senior Secured UK Property. This brought| | |our shareholding to 5,698,711 and 5.27% of the | | |shares in issue. | | | | | | | | | | | |This is based on the shares in issue figure of | | |108,219,250 as at 1(st) February 2017. | | | | | | | | | | | |This is the required notification that the | | |holding has crossed 5% of the shares in issue. |

|14. Contact name: | Ciara Elliott|

|15. Contact telephone number:| 020 7426 4124|

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

