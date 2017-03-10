Statement re Notification Of Major Interest In Shares

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer |Intermediate Capital Group plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | x |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the |Aviva plc & its subsidiaries | |notification obligation: (iii) | |

| |Registered Holder: | | | | | |Available on request 3,249* | | |Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited | | | 5,528,817* | | | | | |HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) |Limited * 8,665,024* | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | | |State Street Nominees Limited | | | 321,998* | | | | | |*denotes direct interest | | | | | |Chase Nominees Limited 1,222,126 | | | | | |Vidacos Nominees Limited 5,674,384 |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or |8 March 2017 | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: |9 March 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or|4% to 5% Change at Direct Interest | |reached: (vi, vii) |Level |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------+-----------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- ----+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting

|using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +----------+----------+---------+------+----

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

|Ordinary | | | | | | |

|Shares | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| |20,860,569|20,860,569|21,415,598|14,519,088|6,896,510|5.00% |2.38%

|GB00BYT1DJ19| | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| | +----------+----------+----------+--------------------+----------- ----+----+| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+------+---- ----+| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+------+---- ----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+----------+---------------------+--------------------+---------- ----+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted.



|

| | | | |

| +-------------+----------+---------------------+--------------------+---------- ----+| +-------------+----------+---------------------+--------------------+---------- ----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +------------+----------+------------+------------+------------+---------------+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting | |financial |price |date (xvii) |Conversion |voting |rights (xix, | |instrument | | |period |rights |xx) | | | | |(xviii) |instrument | | | | | | |refers to | | | | | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+-------+ | | | | | | | |

+------------+----------+------------+------------+------------+-------+-------++------------+----------+------------+------------+------------+-------+-------+

+-------------------------------------------------------+ | Total (A+B+C) | +-------------------------+-----------------------------+



| Number of voting rights | Percentage of voting rights |

| 21,415,598 | 7.38% |

+-------------------------+-----------------------------++-------------------------+-----------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |The voting rights are managed and controlled by Aviva Investors Global | |Services Limited and Friends Provident International Limited, with the | |following chain of controlled undertakings:- | | | |Aviva Investors Global Services Limited: | | * Aviva plc (Parent Company) | | * Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc) | | * Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group | | Holdings Limited) | | * Aviva Investors Global Services Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva | | Investors Holdings Limited) | | | |Friends Provident International Limited: | | * Aviva plc (Parent Company) | | * Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc) | | * Friends Provident International Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva | | Group Holdings Limited) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: |See Section 4 |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy | | |holder will cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will | | |cease to hold | | |voting rights: | |

+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: |Figures are based on a total number of voting | | |rights of 290,166,242 as per the Company's Total| | |Voting Rights Announcement of 7 March 2017. | | | |

|14. Contact name: |Neil Whittaker, Aviva plc |

|15. Contact telephone number:|01603 684420 |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire

BYT1DJ1R24

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM