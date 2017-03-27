Statement re Facility Renewal

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

Facility Renewal

27 March 2017

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC ("the Company") announces the successful refinancing of part of its bank facilities.





The Company has access to total bank facilities of £100 million, half of which is denominated in sterling and half in euros. These are jointly provided by The Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank.

Of the total facilities, £40 million had been due to expire on 27 March 2017 and has now been renewed with the same banks for a further three years, expiring on 27 March 2020.

The remaining £60 million remains in place and is due to expire in April 2019.

For further information, please contact Anthony McKay on 0203 201 7700.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc via GlobeNewswire

0329200R61

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM