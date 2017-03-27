Statement re Facility Renewal

Erweiterte Funktionen


ICG Enterprise Trust Plc


Facility Renewal


27 March 2017



ICG Enterprise Trust PLC ("the Company") announces the successful refinancing of part of its bank facilities.


The Company has access to total bank facilities of £100 million, half of which is denominated in sterling and half in euros. These are jointly provided by The Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank.


Of the total facilities, £40 million had been due to expire on 27 March 2017 and has now been renewed with the same banks for a further three years, expiring on 27 March 2020.


The remaining £60 million remains in place and is due to expire in April 2019.


