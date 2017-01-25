Erweiterte Funktionen

State Street Corp. Q4 Earnings Rise 17%




25.01.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp.

(STT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $577 million, or $1.48 per share. This was up from $494 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.75 billion. This was up from $2.59 billion last year.


State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $577 Mln. vs. $494 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



