State Street Corp. Q4 Earnings Rise 17%
25.01.17 13:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp.
(STT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $577 million, or $1.48 per share. This was up from $494 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.75 billion. This was up from $2.59 billion last year.
State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $577 Mln. vs. $494 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,63 €
|74,34 €
|1,29 €
|+1,74%
|25.01./14:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8574771031
|864777
|79,24 €
|46,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,63 €
|+1,74%
|13:01
|Frankfurt
|75,085 €
|+2,92%
|08:05
|München
|74,49 €
|+2,92%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|74,80 €
|+2,66%
|09:12
|NYSE
|80,52 $
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|74,71 €
|-0,31%
|08:07
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Absturz um 50%
|20.01.09