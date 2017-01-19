Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "State Street":
 Aktien      Fonds    


State Street Agrees To Pay More Than $64 Mln To Resolve Fraud Charges




19.01.17 04:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massachusetts-based global financial services company State Street Corporation (STT) entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a $32.3 million criminal penalty to resolve charges that it engaged in a scheme to defraud a number of the bank's clients by secretly applying commissions to billions of dollars of securities trades.

State Street also agreed to offer an equal amount as a civil penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


According to State Street's admissions, bank employees conspired to add secret commissions to fixed income and equity trades performed for at least six clients of the bank's "transition management" business, which helps institutional clients move their investments between and among asset managers or liquidate large investment portfolios. The commissions were charged on top of fees the clients had agreed to pay the bank, and despite written instructions to the bank's traders that generally reflected that the clients were not to be charged trading commissions.


State Street employees took steps to hide the commissions from the clients. State Street also misrepresented its performance to one of these clients in order to conceal a trading loss.


State Street entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in connection with a criminal information charging the company with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. Pursuant to its agreement with the department, State Street agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $32.3 million.


State Street also agreed to continue to cooperate with the department and with foreign authorities in any ongoing investigations and prosecutions relating to the conduct (including of individuals); to enhance its compliance program; and to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for a period of three years.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,15 $ 80,20 $ -0,05 $ -0,06% 19.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8574771031 864777 83,49 $ 50,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,98 € -1,39%  18.01.17
Stuttgart 74,47 € 0,00%  18.01.17
NYSE 80,15 $ -0,06%  18.01.17
Frankfurt 75,497 € -0,67%  18.01.17
Düsseldorf 74,97 € -1,55%  18.01.17
München 74,56 € -3,73%  18.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Absturz um 50% 20.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...