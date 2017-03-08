State Secretary Tillerson To Tour Japan, South Korea, China Next Week

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Japan, South Korea, and China next week, his first visit as Secretary to the East Asia and Pacific region.





In each country, Secretary Tillerson will meet with senior officials to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues, the State Department's Acting Spokesperson Mark C. Toner said in a statement. It will include strategic coordination to address the advancing nuclear and missile threat from North Koera, and reaffirm the Administration's commitment to further broaden and enhance U.S. economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Secretary will arrive in Tokyo on March 15, continue on to Seoul on March 17, and travel to Beijing on March 18.

Toner said the Trump administration is also intent on pursuing a constructive relationship with China while remaining determined to ensuring that China abides by international rules and plays fair with respect to trade, regional issues, and of course, human rights.

Secretary Tillerson has already met with China's state councilor as well as its foreign minister in Washington.

