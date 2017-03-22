Starbucks To Hire More Vets, Confirms Expansion Plans

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Starbucks":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks, the world's largest coffee retailer, Wednesday announced plans to hire 15,000 additional veterans.





In 2013, Starbucks announced its decision to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses by 2018, however, the company said it reached its initial goal earlier than expected.

Starbucks announced at its annual shareholders' meeting that it will now hire a total of 25,000 of veterans and military spouses by 2025.

In January, the coffee chain had made a huge uproar in social media after it announced to hire 10,000 refugees globally in the next five years. Some customers even started a #BoycottStarbucks campaign on Twitter.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, a staunch supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, had announced the decision to hire refugees globally in response to President Trump's initial executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US.

Regarding its refugee hiring commitments, Starbucks said that it is formally joining the UNHCR's #WithRefugees Campaign and the Tent Partnership for Refugees to scale up the company's support and efforts to reach refugee candidates.

The company also unveiled partnerships with non-governmental organizations to provide skills training to refugees and connect work authorized candidates to job opportunities.

