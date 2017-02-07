Erweiterte Funktionen

Starbucks Sweet Chocolate Drinks For Valentine's




07.02.17 20:55
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks is bringing back three of its drinks featuring molten chocolate in order to celebrate Valentine's day.


Strarbucks will now offer the Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino and Molten Hot Chocolate, which comprise of melted chocolate chips, a mocha and espresso-infused whipped cream and an espresso whipped drizzle.


The drinks are available at Starbucks starting today through February 14.


The Molten Chocolate Latte consist of chocolate chips melted into espresso and topped with a combination of steamed milk and mocha sauce and finished with mocha and espresso infused whipped cream.


Molten Chocolate Frappuccino is a coffee blended with mocha sauce, chocolate chips, milk and ice topped with some more of that mocha and espresso infused whipped cream.


Molten Hot Chocolate consist of mocha sauce, chocolate chips and whipped cream.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



