Starbucks Stops Selling Alcohol On 'Evenings Menu'




09.01.17 22:54
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks will discontinue its "Evenings" program and will stop serving wine, beer, and food plates at over 400 stores.


According to the world's largest coffee retailer, the "Starbucks Evenings" program will be brought to a close in 439 company-owned U.S. locations as of January 10, 2017.


However, the program might continue at nine of its flagship licensed stores where it is offered or overseas, the company said.


Starbucks had initially planned to expand Evenings to over a quarter of their stores. Instead, the company now plans to serve alcohol at new high-end stores that Starbucks is planning to open.


The program was initially tested in 2010 near Starbucks' headquarters in Seattle in order to find a new avenue to improve sales after the morning coffee rush. The evening program menu consisted of beer, wine and small plates of foods like bacon-wrapped dates, flatbreads and truffle mac & cheese.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



