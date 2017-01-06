Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Starbucks":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Starbucks Serves Up Gourmet Egg Bites




06.01.17 16:38
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks said it will introduce new bite-sized egg snacks to its breakfast menu from next week.

The new food option is aimed at customers who asked for more protein options at breakfast.


Starting Tuesday, January 10, participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. will offer Sous Vide Egg Bites, made with cage-free eggs. The Sous Vide Egg Bites will cost $4.45 for two bites.


The new breakfast item will be available in two options - Bacon and Gruyere, and Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper. Both are wheat-free and an excellent source of protein.


Sous-vide - which means 'under vacuum' in French - is a culinary technique where vacuum-sealed food is immersed in water and cooked at a very precise and consistent temperature. This cooking method is preferred because it does not require extra fats and oils.


"Time and time again, we learned that customers were ordering our breakfast sandwiches without the bread or requesting more vegetarian options. We knew that we had a very specific need to satisfy," Eveline Chao-Rivera, Starbucks brand manager said.


Starbucks began the development process for this new breakfast item two years ago and took cues from customer comments as well feedback from Starbucks baristas.


After exploring different concepts and iterations for the new food item, the Starbucks team collaborated with Cuisine Solutions, a company with expertise in sous-vide cooking, to create Sous Vide Egg Bites in the two new flavors.


The Bacon and Gruyere bites consist of cage-free eggs with aged Gruyere and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with a layer of Applewood smoked bacon. Two Bacon and Gruyere bites have 310 calories per serving and 19 grams of protein.


In the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper egg bites, cage-free egg whites with Monterey Jack and creamy cottage cheese are accentuated by spinach and fire-roasted red pepper. Two Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper bites have 170 calories per serving and 13 grams of protein.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,94 $ 56,46 $ 0,48 $ +0,85% 06.01./17:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8552441094 884437 61,79 $ 50,84 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,895 € +1,66%  17:25
Xetra 53,71 € +1,15%  17:04
Frankfurt 53,324 € +1,10%  15:42
Berlin 53,39 € +1,08%  10:30
Stuttgart 53,24 € +0,85%  15:57
Nasdaq 56,94 $ +0,85%  17:19
Hamburg 53,23 € +0,78%  08:06
Hannover 53,23 € +0,78%  08:05
München 53,20 € +0,28%  08:04
Düsseldorf 53,11 € -0,30%  09:37
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
336 Starbucks Langfristinvest- wann. 08.12.16
7 Starbucks o. T. 04.05.15
  Starbucks 31.10.13
3 Meinungsforschung 30.04.12
17 McCafe vs. Starbucks 13.11.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...