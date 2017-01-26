Starbucks Reiterates 2017 Targets; Q1 Global Comparable Store Sales Up 3%
26.01.17 23:02
dpa-AFX
SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect: approximately 2,100 net new stores globally; mid-single digit comparable store sales growth globally; Consolidated revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10%; GAAP EPS in the range of $2.09 to $2.11 and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.12 to $2.14.
First-quarter GAAP EPS was $0.51 increased 11% over prior year.
Non-GAAP EPS was $0.52 increased 13% over prior year. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
First-quarter consolidated net revenues were $5.73 billion, an increase of 7% over prior year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by incremental revenues from the opening of 2,163 net new stores over the past 12 months and 3% growth in global comparable store sales. Analysts expected revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter.
The Group said its U.S. comparable store sales increased 3% comprised of a 5% increase in average ticket and a 2% decrease in transactions. Adjusting for the estimated impact of order consolidation related to the new Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, average ticket grew 3% with transactions flat to prior year.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,2701 $
|58,46 $
|-2,1899 $
|-3,75%
|27.01./18:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8552441094
|884437
|61,79 $
|50,84 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,705 €
|-4,02%
|19:01
|Berlin
|52,83 €
|-3,42%
|17:29
|Xetra
|52,87 €
|-3,54%
|17:28
|Nasdaq
|56,2701 $
|-3,75%
|18:51
|Hamburg
|52,51 €
|-3,99%
|08:05
|Hannover
|52,51 €
|-3,99%
|08:05
|München
|52,66 €
|-4,24%
|09:20
|Stuttgart
|52,36 €
|-4,27%
|16:50
|Frankfurt
|52,56 €
|-4,34%
|18:43
|Düsseldorf
|52,45 €
|-4,41%
|13:47
