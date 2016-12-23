Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Starbucks":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Starbucks Giving Away Free Drinks At Lucky Locations




23.12.16 16:36
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks will give away free espresso drinks at select U.S. stores during the next ten days, starting Friday.


Starbucks said that its "10 Days of Cheer" campaign will happen at select U.S. stores, beginning December 23 and continuing through January 2, 2017, excluding Christmas Day.


The coffee giant will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over these ten days between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time at 100 participating stores daily.


The locations will change daily and will be listed on Starbucks.com/cheer as well as on Twitter with the hashtags, #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.


During the special parties, Starbucks stores will give away one free tall handcrafted espresso beverage per customer. Customers can enjoy the free beverages, ranging from mochas to flat whites to chestnut praline lattes.


In addition, customers visiting participating Starbucks stores will receive a "cheer card" beginning December 23, while supplies last.


The cheer cards will feature special offers that range from 50 percent off a Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Holiday Spice Flat White beverage or lunch item to a free holiday cookie or Cranberry Bliss Bar with the purchase of any size handcrafted beverage.


The cheer card offers are redeemable through January 2, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,01 $ 57,11 $ -0,10 $ -0,18% 24.12./01:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8552441094 884437 61,79 $ 50,84 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,595 € -0,08%  23.12.16
Stuttgart 54,38 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Xetra 54,50 € -0,06%  23.12.16
Nasdaq 57,01 $ -0,18%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 54,482 € -0,27%  23.12.16
Hamburg 54,59 € -0,29%  23.12.16
Hannover 54,59 € -0,29%  23.12.16
Berlin 54,60 € -0,36%  23.12.16
München 54,82 € -0,45%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 54,59 € -0,49%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
336 Starbucks Langfristinvest- wann. 08.12.16
7 Starbucks o. T. 04.05.15
  Starbucks 31.10.13
3 Meinungsforschung 30.04.12
17 McCafe vs. Starbucks 13.11.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...