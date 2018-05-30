Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Staramba":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Staramba stock: Why did the price fall so heavily?




30.05.18 09:36
Finanztrends

The 3D avatar developer Staramba’s stock recently fell drastically. Investors were alarmed after the responsible auditors refused to sign the annual accounts. Subsequently, the stock lost nearly 30 percent in value. Therefore, the stock is now available for nearly 46 Euro.


According to the auditors, the company did not provide the necessary evidence for the sales recognition. The company also introduced ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Großauftrag von einem der größten Versorger der USA - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze
934% mit Internet of Things Hot Stock nach 976%, 1.550% und 8.241%  
 
Torino Power Solutions Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,00 € 46,20 € -0,20 € -0,43% 30.05./11:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1K03W5 A1K03W 66,20 € 30,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,50 € +1,53%  11:40
Frankfurt 46,80 € +3,54%  09:50
Berlin 44,50 € +3,49%  08:15
München 45,10 € +2,27%  08:00
Düsseldorf 45,80 € +1,78%  10:00
Stuttgart 45,80 € +1,10%  09:15
Xetra 46,00 € -0,43%  11:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag - Lithium-Konzentration um Faktor 14 von 76mg/L auf 1.060mg/L gesteigert. 6,72 Mio. to Lithium - 1.694% Lithium Hot Stock 2018

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
448 STARAMBA SE - WKN: A1K. 29.05.18
59 Aus Social Commerce Group S. 28.05.18
1 Löschung 12.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...