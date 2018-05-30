Staramba stock: Why did the price fall so heavily?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Staramba":

The 3D avatar developer Staramba’s stock recently fell drastically. Investors were alarmed after the responsible auditors refused to sign the annual accounts. Subsequently, the stock lost nearly 30 percent in value. Therefore, the stock is now available for nearly 46 Euro.

According to the auditors, the company did not provide the necessary evidence for the sales recognition. The company also introduced ... Mehr lesen?

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.