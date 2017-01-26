Star Wars Drives Toy Sales Past $20 Billion

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. toy sales grew by 5 percent to $20.4 billion in 2016 fueled by strong demand for Star Wars toys, according to retail sales data from NPD Group.





The industry was 16 percent larger in 2016 than 2013 and outperformed general retail category.

Star Wars toys generated nearly $760 million in the U.S. in 201, maintaining its position as the top property in the toy world. Pokémon GO phenomenon helped Pokémon toys to become the top growth property of the year in toys. Movies had a big impact on toy sales, as proved by sales of toys of Trolls, Batman V Superman and Finding Dory being in three of the 10 top-growing properties.

"The toy industry is continuing on the strong and steady path of success it has paved for itself over the last few years. Innovation is coming to consumers in many forms, and the question of 'where should we go next?' is as crucial as ever for toy manufacturers and retailers," said Juli Lennett, senior vice president and U.S. toys industry analyst, The NPD Group.

Growth were broad in 2016 with sales for games/puzzles, dolls, and outdoor and sports toys reporting double digit increase.

