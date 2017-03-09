Erweiterte Funktionen



Staples Inc. Q4 Profit Declines 4%




09.03.17 12:19
dpa-AFX


FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Staples Inc. (SPLS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $161 million, or $0.25 per share. This was lower than $168 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $4.56 billion. This was down from $4.70 billion last year.


Staples Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.18


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.944 minus
-0,20%
8,13 minus
-2,93%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
796 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 07.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...