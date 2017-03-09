Staples Inc. Q4 Profit Declines 4%

FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Staples Inc. (SPLS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.





The company said its earnings came in at $161 million, or $0.25 per share. This was lower than $168 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $4.56 billion. This was down from $4.70 billion last year.

Staples Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.18

