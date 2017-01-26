Erweiterte Funktionen

Stanley Black & Decker Issues 2017 Guidance




26.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced, in 2017, the company expects to generate another year of above-market organic growth, with growth approaching 4%, and EPS of $6.85 to $7.05, up approximately 7% at the mid-point versus prior year, excluding the estimated earnings per share impacts of the Newell Tools, Mechanical Security and Craftsman transactions.


Stanley Black & Decker's CEO, James Loree, stated "As we look ahead, we are expecting another strong year in 2017. Certainly, there are significant challenges from a currency and geopolitical perspective, but we are confident in our ability to manage through these uncertainties and focus on solid execution. Stanley Black & Decker's SFS 2.0 operating system, with its focus on core innovation, breakthrough innovation, digital and commercial excellence and functional transformation, gives us the framework from which to operate to deliver top quartile results."


Fourth-quarter net sales were $2.9 billion, up 3% versus prior year, as positive volume (+3%) and price (+1%) more than offset currency (-1%). Organic Growth was 4% for the quarter. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS Was $1.71, Down 4% From prior year as higher restructuring, currency headwinds and growth investments more than offset operational performance and a lower tax rate.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
115,631 € 115,303 € 0,328 € +0,28% 26.01./12:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8545021011 A1CTQA 116,66 € 79,42 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		116,52 € +4,72%  09:55
Düsseldorf 115,65 € +1,33%  09:12
München 115,43 € +1,25%  08:00
Berlin 115,53 € +1,13%  08:08
Frankfurt 115,631 € +0,28%  11:43
Stuttgart 115,74 € +0,06%  11:19
NYSE 124,29 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
