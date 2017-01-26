Erweiterte Funktionen

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat 4%




26.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $255.5 million, or $1.71 per share. This was lower than $267.2 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.92 billion. This was up from $2.85 billion last year.


Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $255.5 Mln. vs. $267.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.78 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


