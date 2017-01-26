Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat 4%
26.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line declined to $255.5 million, or $1.71 per share. This was lower than $267.2 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.92 billion. This was up from $2.85 billion last year.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $255.5 Mln. vs. $267.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.78 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,631 €
|115,303 €
|0,328 €
|+0,28%
|26.01./12:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8545021011
|A1CTQA
|116,66 €
|79,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,52 €
|+4,72%
|09:55
|Düsseldorf
|115,65 €
|+1,33%
|09:12
|München
|115,43 €
|+1,25%
|08:00
|Berlin
|115,53 €
|+1,13%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|115,631 €
|+0,28%
|11:43
|Stuttgart
|115,74 €
|+0,06%
|11:19
|NYSE
|124,29 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17