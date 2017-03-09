Stanley Black & Decker Completes Purchase Of Craftsman Brand; Updates Guidance
09.03.17 12:40
dpa-AFX
HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced it has successfully completed its purchase of the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings Corp.
(SHLD). The transaction was originally announced on January 5, 2017. Stanley Black & Decker noted that the Craftsman transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2017 EPS by approximately $0.08 per share, excluding approximately $20 million of primarily deal-related costs.
Stanley Black and Decker's 2017 updated GAAP EPS outlook is approximately $7.94 - $8.14 per share. The company's 2017 adjusted (excluding charges and gain from the Mechanical Security sale) EPS outlook is $6.74 - $6.94 per share. Stanley Black noted that the guidance excludes the estimated 2017 earnings accretion of approximately $0.20 - $0.25 per share, excluding charges, from the pending Newell Tools acquisition which assumes a first quarter 2017 closing.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,017 €
|7,187 €
|-0,17 €
|-2,37%
|09.03./13:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8123501061
|A0D9H0
|16,86 €
|5,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,82 €
|0,00%
|07.03.17
|Berlin
|7,481 €
|+2,40%
|14:05
|Frankfurt
|6,983 €
|+1,07%
|09:15
|München
|6,983 €
|+1,07%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|6,983 €
|+1,06%
|08:13
|Düsseldorf
|6,983 €
|+1,03%
|08:49
|Nasdaq
|7,49 $
|0,00%
|08.03.17
|Stuttgart
|7,017 €
|-2,37%
|08:03
