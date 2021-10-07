Erweiterte Funktionen


Standard Life UK Smaller Companies - Success from delivering ‘what it says on the tin’




07.10.21 12:30
Edison Investment Research

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (SLS) has two managers, Harry Nimmo and Abby Glennie at abrdn (formerly Aberdeen Standard Investments); therefore, a succession plan is in place should Nimmo choose to retire. They are positive on the outlook for UK smaller-cap stocks, which is reflected in the trust’s higher level of debt compared with an ungeared position 12 months ago. The managers are encouraged by SLS’s very strong relative performance in recent months as investors have once again gravitated towards the quality, growth and momentum stocks that are favoured by its disciplined and repeatable investment process. This approach has proved successful over several market cycles; Nimmo and Glennie are essentially delivering ‘what it says on the tin’.

Aktuell
Uranium Hot Stock will Übernahme in wenigen Tagen abschließen
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 2.513% NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) steht unmittelbar bevor. 224% Lithium Hot Stock nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:39 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Post wird optimistischer nach starkem [...]
15:33 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Torq Resources Inc.: Torq beginn [...]
15:32 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Metallis Resources Inc.: Metallis a [...]
15:31 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Finanzinvestoren erwägen Üb [...]
15:31 , dpa-AFX
Sky will Abonnenten selbstentwickeltes TV-Ge [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...