Erweiterte Funktionen


Standard Life Private Equity Trust - Increasing its investment level




03.12.21 10:32
Edison Investment Research

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPET) recorded a NAV total return of 11.7% in the quarter ended 30 June 2021 (last date of portfolio valuations). SLPET benefited from improving public market multiples, driving unrealised portfolio gains to £72.2m (representing c 8.2% return), as well as strong realisations. The average uplift on exits in the quarter reached 29.3%, translating into an average multiple on invested capital of 3.2x. Based on the last reported NAV estimate as at end-October 2021, reflecting end-June 2021 portfolio valuations adjusted for subsequent FX movements and dividend payments, SLPET reported a one-year NAV TR of 36.7%, above the 35.4% return posted by the FTSE All-Share index and 25.6% by the LPX Europe NAV index, used as a broad PE market reference.

Aktuell
400% Uran Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Uran-Lagerstätte
36 mal günstiger als Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 77 mal als NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:48 , Aktiennews
Hier freut sich jeder Zurich Insurance-Anleger!
12:48 , Aktiennews
HP Aktie: Hammer-Nachricht!
12:48 , Aktiennews
Kursbeben bei Activision Blizzard!
12:48 , Aktiennews
va-Q-tec Aktie: Genau das was haben wir ang [...]
12:48 , Aktiennews
Haben die Hochtief-Chefs darauf gepokert?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...