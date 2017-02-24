Erweiterte Funktionen

Standard Life FY16 Profit Increases 33%




24.02.17 08:53
dpa-AFX


EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Plc (SL.

L) Friday announced 33 percent increase in full year 2016 profit attributable to the equity holders to 368 million pounds from 276 million pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings grew 13 percent to 29.5 pence from 26.1 pence in the previous year.


Fee based revenue climbed 5 percent to 1.651 billion pounds from 1.579 billion in the prior year.


The company has declared a dividend of 19.82 pence for the period, up 8 percent from last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



