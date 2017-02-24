Erweiterte Funktionen
Standard Life FY16 Profit Increases 33%
24.02.17 08:53
dpa-AFX
EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Plc (SL.
L) Friday announced 33 percent increase in full year 2016 profit attributable to the equity holders to 368 million pounds from 276 million pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings grew 13 percent to 29.5 pence from 26.1 pence in the previous year.
Fee based revenue climbed 5 percent to 1.651 billion pounds from 1.579 billion in the prior year.
The company has declared a dividend of 19.82 pence for the period, up 8 percent from last year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,438 €
|4,511 €
|-0,073 €
|-1,62%
|24.02./08:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVFD7Q58
|A14MSY
|4,79 €
|3,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,466 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,65 $
|+2,88%
|22.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|4,437 €
|+0,29%
|08:55
|Berlin
|4,40 €
|+0,18%
|08:08
|München
|4,457 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|4,397 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|4,438 €
|-1,62%
|08:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
