Standard Life, Aberdeen Asset Management Confirm Merger Talks

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, the Boards of Standard Life Plc.



(SL.L) and Aberdeen confirmed that they are holding talks about a possible all-share merger.

Under the terms of the Potential Merger, Aberdeen shareholders would own 33.3 per cent and Standard Life shareholders would own 66.7 per cent of the Combined Group.

Standard Life Chairman Gerry Grimstone would become Chairman of the Board of the Combined Group, with Aberdeen's Chairman Simon Troughton becoming Deputy Chairman.

Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life and Martin Gilbert, CEO of Aberdeen, would become co-CEOs of the Combined Group. In addition, Bill Rattray of Aberdeen and Rod Paris of Standard Life would become CFO and CIO respectively.

It is expected that the Board of Directors of the Combined Group would comprise equal numbers of Standard Life and Aberdeen directors.

The Potential Merger is expected to be effected by means of a court sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement of Aberdeen.

Under the terms of the Potential Merger, Aberdeen shareholders would receive a merger ratio of 0.757 new Standard Life ordinary shares for each Aberdeen ordinary share.

Discussions between the parties remain ongoing regarding the other terms and conditions of the Potential Merger.

Completion of the Potential Merger will be subject to shareholder approvals and receipt, on satisfactory terms, of regulatory and merger control approvals as appropriate, as well as other customary conditions.

As per the U.K. Rule, Standard Life must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 1 April 2017, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Aberdeen or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel.

