Stagecoach Unsuccessful In Bid For South Western Rail Franchise




27.03.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.

L) announced the Group is disappointed that it has been unsuccessful in its bid for the new South Western rail franchise, which is due to commence in summer 2017. The Group has operated the South Western network under the South West Trains brand for the past 20 years.


Stagecoach Group Chief Executive Martin Griffiths said: "We believe we submitted a strong bid for the new South Western franchise. We will be seeking detailed feedback from the Department for Transport on the various elements of our bid."


