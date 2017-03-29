Stagecoach Issues Trading Update; Earnings Expectation Unchanged

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group (SGC.L) announced its expectation of the Group's adjusted earnings per share for the year ending 29 April 2017 has not changed from when it announced interim results in December 2016. Stagecoach Group expects to announce preliminary results for the year ended 29 April 2017 on 28 June 2017.

For the forty four weeks ended 4 March 2017, total like-for-like passenger journeys fell by 1.7% in the UK Bus (regional operations) Division, largely as a result of weak underlying local economic conditions in some parts of the UK and sustained lower fuel prices.



UK Bus (London) Division revenue was 0.9% below the equivalent prior year period.

Like-for-like rail revenue growth in the Group's own UK Rail Division (including Virgin Trains East Coast) was 1.6% in the forty four weeks period. Virgin Rail Group recorded 5.3% growth in like-for-like revenue during the period.

