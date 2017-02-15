Erweiterte Funktionen
Stagecoach Group Sells Interest In Twin America JV
15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.
L) confirmed that it has sold its interest in the Twin America LLC joint venture for an undisclosed sum.
Twin America was a joint venture between Stagecoach North America and City Sights, which began operating on 31 March 2009. It principally operates sightseeing bus services in New York City.
Stagecoach North America, which held 50 per cent of the voting rights and 60 per cent of the economic rights of the joint venture, has sold its interest to its joint venture partner City Sights.
Completion of the transaction is not subject to any regulatory approval.

