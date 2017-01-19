Stage Is Set For Trump's Inauguration

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The stage is set for the inauguration of Donald J.



Trump as the 45th President of the United States Friday, that will herald the beginning of a new era at the White House.

The President-elect will continue the tradition of meeting with outgoing President Barack Obama on the morning of the inauguration at the White House, and traveling with their wives to the Capitol.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., with a musical prelude. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are slated to participate in the traditional inaugural parade, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Pence will then take the Vice Presidential oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It will be followed by Trump taking the presidential oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump will give his inaugural address, one which America, and the world are eagerly waiting for.

Trump had posted on Twitter Wednesday a picture of him writing his inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago.

He tweeted that he is getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. "The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

After eight years in power, Obama will bid farewell to the White House Friday along with his family.

The New York billionaire's inauguration will be noted by the boycott of more than 50 House Democrats, and refusal by many A-list celebrities to perform at the inauguration ceremony.

The turnout for Trump's inauguration is expected to be less compared to that witnessed at the beginning of Obama's first term, reports say.

An estimated 800,000 people are expected to flood Washington for the inauguration, but it is unclear whether they will be there in celebration or protest, officials said.

Several protest marches are organized in the nation's capital on Friday, in addition to the Women's March on Washington, dubbed as anti-Trump march, to be held on the day after the inauguration.

