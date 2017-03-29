Stada Slips To Loss In Q4; Confirms 2017 And 2019 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.



PK, STDAF.PK) reported a loss for the fourth-quarter of 2016, compared to profit in the prior year. The Executive Board confirmed both the guidance for 2017 as well as the strategic outlook for 2019 that had been raised on March 17.

Net loss for the fourth-quarter of 2016 was 14.3 million euros and 0.23 euros per share, compared to net income of 20.5 million euros and 0.33 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was 72.4 million euros, down from 95.9 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share declined 0.60 euros from 0.62 euros in the previous year.

Group sales for the quarter grew to 597.5 million euros from 581.6 million euros in the prior year.

For financial year 2017, the Executive Board expects Group sales of between 2.280 billion euros and 2.350 billion euros, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, with an adjusted EBITDA between 430 million euros and 450 million euros and adjusted net income between 195 million euros and 205 million euros.

In mid 2016 the Executive Board approved the growth targets for 2019. The Executive Board recently increased this strategic outlook. According to the revised targets, adjusted Group sales of between 2.650 billion euros and 2.700 billion euros are to be achieved in financial year 2019. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, the Executive Board expects a range between 570 million euros and 590 million euros. Adjusted net profit is to increase to between 250 million euros and 270 million euros.

The new member of the STADA Executive Board, Dr. Barthold Piening will take office earlier than expected on April 1, 2017. On the Executive Board, he will be primarily responsible for Production, Supply Chain, Research and Development, Biotechnology as well as Quality Assurance and Control.

