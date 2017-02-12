Erweiterte Funktionen

Stada Reportedly Receives EUR 3.6 Bln Takeover Offer From Cinven




12.02.17 21:23
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada, a German manufacturer of generic copies of drugs, has received a 3.6 billion euros formal takeover offer from the private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The move by Cinven follows a year-long activist campaign to improve Stada's governance and profitability by one of its largest shareholders, the relatively unknown German activist investor Active Ownership Capital.


Cinven's offer for Stada is believed to be pitched at close to 58 euros per share, or about 17 per cent above its closing price on Friday, If the offer is successful it would mark a coup for AOC, representing a near doubling of Stada's value in just 12 months.


Advent, Bain Capital, CVC and Permira are all following the situation closely and could make a bid, the people said, adding that private equity bidders believed there were significant costs that could be cut from the business. Stada declined to comment, as did Advent and Permira.


The possible sale of Stada comes after AOC led a successful campaign last year to oust the company's chairman, culminating in a fiery annual meeting where the activist replaced five members of the company's supervisory board.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



