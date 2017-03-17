Erweiterte Funktionen

Stada Confirms Expert Sessions On Bidding Process Postponed




17.03.17 03:01
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) confirmed current media reports that the expert sessions which were planned as part of the structured bidding process have been postponed based on the decision of the Supervisory Board.


The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board mutually agree that the indicative bids do not yet reflect the fundamental value of STADA. Thus, the company, for the time being, wants to provide the bidders the opportunity to increase their offers.


Stada Arzneimittel objects current media reports that the delay in the process is aimed to make another committee composed of a private equity company and a strategic investor enter the process.


