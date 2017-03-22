Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Stada Arzneimittel Backs 2017 Guidance




22.03.17 02:55
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) said Tuesday that Guidance for 2017 remains unchanged.


Earlier this month, the company stated that it expects Group sales to be between 2.280 billion euros and 2.350 billion euros, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects with an adjusted EBITDA between 430 million euros and 450 million euros and adjusted net income between 195 million euros and 205 million euros for financial year 2017.


The company said today that the press and analyst conference on full year figures 2016 have been rescheduled to Wednesday,March 29, 2017. The reason for this decision is the fact that in the process of the consolidated financial statements a reassessment of a transaction was undertaken. This reassessment will be aligned with auditors before closing the consolidated balance sheet.


The reassessment regarding consolidation matters might result in an impact on adjusted EBITDA in the mid-single-digit million euro range and in an impact on sales in the low double-digit million euro range. In total, the Executive Board does not expect any material changes in the full year figures 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,04 € 55,81 € -1,77 € -3,17% 21.03./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 58,80 € 33,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,042 € -3,10%  21.03.17
Stuttgart 53,921 € 0,00%  21.03.17
Düsseldorf 55,78 € -0,43%  21.03.17
Hannover 55,78 € -0,48%  21.03.17
Berlin 55,78 € -0,52%  21.03.17
Hamburg 54,95 € -1,98%  21.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 57,93 $ -2,56%  21.03.17
München 54,05 € -2,96%  21.03.17
Frankfurt 54,096 € -2,99%  21.03.17
Xetra 54,04 € -3,17%  21.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
490 STADA wird mit Quartalszahle. 21.03.17
  STADA - Bieterschlacht. weite. 16.02.17
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
202 Stada AG soll übernommen we. 06.08.15
103 Stada bricht aus 01.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...