Stada Arzneimittel Backs 2017 Guidance

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.



PK, STDAF.PK) said Tuesday that Guidance for 2017 remains unchanged.

Earlier this month, the company stated that it expects Group sales to be between 2.280 billion euros and 2.350 billion euros, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects with an adjusted EBITDA between 430 million euros and 450 million euros and adjusted net income between 195 million euros and 205 million euros for financial year 2017.

The company said today that the press and analyst conference on full year figures 2016 have been rescheduled to Wednesday,March 29, 2017. The reason for this decision is the fact that in the process of the consolidated financial statements a reassessment of a transaction was undertaken. This reassessment will be aligned with auditors before closing the consolidated balance sheet.

The reassessment regarding consolidation matters might result in an impact on adjusted EBITDA in the mid-single-digit million euro range and in an impact on sales in the low double-digit million euro range. In total, the Executive Board does not expect any material changes in the full year figures 2016.

