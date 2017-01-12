St Peter Port Capital Limited : Directorate change

12 January 2017

St Peter Port Capital Limited

(the "Company")

Board Changes

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Russel Michel, who joins the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.





The Company also wishes to announce that Peter Griffin is stepping down as a director of the Company at this time.

Mr. Michel initially joined the Stenham Group in 1997 as Head of Channel Island operations. He has served as a director of Stenham Asset Management Inc. since November 1997 and Stenham Management Services (CI) Limited since inception in 2005 and was appointed Chairman of both companies in 2013. Prior to that he was a director of Lazard Fund Managers (CI) Limited and group financial controller at M.D.B. Holdings Limited. Russel is a Chartered Accountant who trained at Reads & Co.

Lynn Bruce, Chairman, commented: "I would like to thank Peter for his valuable contribution to the Company over the years since its inception in 2007 and I wish him well in his retirement. I am also very pleased to welcome Russel to the Board. I believe that he brings new and complementary skills to the Board and will provide valuable insight to help the Company conduct its strategic review."

Russel Andrew Peter Michel, aged 55, is, or has been, a director or partner of the following entities within the past five years:

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



|Current Directorships and Partnerships:|Directorships and Partnerships held in| | |the previous 5 years: |

|Stenham Management Services (C.I.)|Sam Global Opportunities Inc. | |Limited | |

|Stenham Asset Management Inc. |Sam Tantalum Fund Inc. |

|Stenham Newco1 Limited |Stenham Universal II Investment| | |Holdings Inc. |

|Stenham Investment Funds PCC Limited |Stenham Investment Funds (Caymen) SPC |

|Stenham Asia Investment Holdings|The Ballast Fund | |Limited | |

|Stenham Growth Investment Holdings|Stenham Global Resources Investment| |Limited |Holdings Limited |

|Stenham Managed Fund Investment|Stenham Gold Investment Holdings| |Holdings Limited |Limited |

|Stenham Multi-strategy Investment|Stenham Helix Investment Holdings| |Holdings Limited |Limited |

|Stenham Targets Skills Investment|Stenham KB Gateway Investment Holdings| |Holdings Limited |Limited |

|Stenham Healthcare Investment Holdings|Stenham Opportunities Investment| |Limited |Holdings Limited |

|Stenham Credit Opportunities Investment|Stenham Asset Management Holdings| |Holdings Limited |Limited |

|Stenham Quadrant Portfolio Inc. | |

|Stenham Trading Inc. | |

|Stenham Trading Portfolio Inc. | |

|Stenham Universal II Portfolio Inc. | |

|Stenham Universal Portfolio Inc. | |

|Stenham Universal Investment Holdings| | |Inc. | |

|The Scorpius Fund Limited | |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------++---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

Mr. Michel holds 75,000 ordinary shares in the Company representing 0.17% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information:

St Peter Port Capital Limited Lynn Bruce, Director +44 (0) 1481 724 222

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Jamie Barklem Carolyn Sansom

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: St Peter Port Capital Limited via GlobeNewswire

A0MNH0B1V4NS6R28

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM