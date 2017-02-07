Erweiterte Funktionen


St. Modwen Properties FY Profit Decreases; Recommends Increase In Dividend




07.02.17 08:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) reported profit before tax of 66.9 million pounds for the year ended 30th November 2016 compared to 235.2 million pounds, previous year.

Profit attributable to owners of the company decreased to 53.4 million pounds from 216.4 million pounds. Earnings per share was 19.8 pence compared to 90.4 pence. The Group noted that its results are below those reported for last year due largely to a combination of external market factors and significant valuation gains booked in 2015. Non-statutory pretax profit was 60.8 million pounds compared to 258.4 million pounds.


Fiscal year revenue was 287.7 million pounds compared to 287.5 million pounds, a year ago.


The Board recommended an increase in total dividend for the year of 4.3% to 6.00 pence per share. Taking into account the interim dividend already declared and paid this results in a proposed final dividend of 4.06 pence per share.


