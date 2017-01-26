St. James's Place FY Funds Under Management Up 28%

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment manager St. James's Place Plc.

(STJ.L) reported that its funds under management for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016 increased 28 percent to 75.3 billion pounds from 58.6 billion pounds last year.


Gross inflow of funds under management for the full year was 11.4 billion pounds, up 23 percent from the prior year's 9.24 billion pounds.


Net inflow of funds under management rose 17 percent to 6.8 billion pounds from 5.78 billion pounds in the prior year.


David Bellamy, Chief Executive, said, "We've achieved strong growth across all the key aspects of the business and I believe that we are better placed today for the opportunities that lie ahead than ever before."


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,666 € 12,604 € 0,062 € +0,49% 26.01./07:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007669376 888460 12,67 € 9,92 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,64 $ +3,33%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 12,666 € +0,49%  08:02
Düsseldorf 12,30 € 0,00%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...