Square stock: On the road to success thanks to Bitcoin

The Bitcoin is quite a risk – especially for companies. The mainly unregulated crypto-currency market is extremely volatile, which impedes long-term planning. However, Square seems to have made profit from offering Bitcoin trading.

At least, this is what analysts form Nomura Instinet are claiming. According to those, Square is to register a healthy profit increase in the first quarter. And the Square ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.