Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sprint":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Sprint, TIDAL Announce Partnership; Sprint To Acquire 33% Of TIDAL




23.01.17 14:32
dpa-AFX


OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint (S) announced a partnership with TIDAL, a Global music and entertainment platform.

As part of the partnership, Sprint will acquire 33 percent of TIDAL. Sprint's CEO, Marcelo Claure, will join TIDAL's Board. TIDAL and its artists will make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers.


TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. Members of TIDAL enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with a more than 42.5 million song catalog and 140,000 high quality videos.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,32 € 8,484 € -0,164 € -1,93% 23.01./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US85207U1051 A1W1XE 8,57 € 2,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,32 € -1,93%  08:14
München 8,333 € 0,00%  08:01
NYSE 8,93 $ 0,00%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 8,253 € -0,72%  13:59
Berlin 8,238 € -1,13%  08:08
Hamburg 8,221 € -1,28%  08:01
Frankfurt 8,219 € -1,37%  08:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Ein neuer Mobilfunkstar ist ge. 21.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...