Sprint Showing Notable Move To The Downside
30.12.16 19:07
dpa-AFX
OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sprint (S) have moved lower over the course of the trading day on Friday, slumping by 2.8 percent after trending higher in recent sessions.
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said Sprint's jobs announcement could help it win approval to merge with T-Mobile (TMUS).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,56 $
|8,81 $
|-0,25 $
|-2,84%
|30.12./19:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US85207U1051
|A1W1XE
|8,98 $
|2,18 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
