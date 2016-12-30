Erweiterte Funktionen

Sprint Showing Notable Move To The Downside




30.12.16 19:07
dpa-AFX


OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sprint (S) have moved lower over the course of the trading day on Friday, slumping by 2.8 percent after trending higher in recent sessions.


On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said Sprint's jobs announcement could help it win approval to merge with T-Mobile (TMUS).


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



