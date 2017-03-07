Sports Direct Issues Clarification Regarding Agent Provocateur

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.03.17 09:05
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) said Tuesday that a number of recent press reports have incorrectly stated that Sports Direct has acquired Agent Provocateur.

In fact, Agent Provocateur has been acquired by Four (Holdings) Limited, a company in which Sports Direct has a shareholding of 25%.


Some reports have also stated that Sports Direct paid 35 million pounds two years ago for a stake in Four Marketing. In fact, the amount paid for the shareholding in Four (Holdings) Limited was 8.75 million pounds, Sports Direct said.


Separately, Sports Direct said it continues to believe the devaluation of the Euro against the Dollar will impact on gross margin. Euro/Dollar exchange rate is currently hedged at 1.46, which is due to expire at the end of fiscal year 2017 and it currently has no Euro/Dollar hedging in place for fiscal year 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



