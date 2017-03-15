Sports Direct Corrects Fake News On Chief Executive-to-employee Pay Ratio

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sports Direct International":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) issued a statement to correct fake news about the company's chief executive-to-average employee pay.



The Group stated that the data published by City AM, and attributed to Pensions & Investment Research Consultants or PIRC, incorrectly claims that Sports Direct had a chief executive-to-average employee pay ratio of 400:1, the second highest in the FTSE 350.

The data was presumably based on an unvested bonus entitlement that was previously accrued by Dave Forsey, the former chief executive of Sports Direct. Sports Direct said the bonus award in question was granted in 2011 and subject to the satisfaction of four Underlying EBITDA targets for FY12 to FY15, and was due to vest in 2017. Forsey chose to forego the bonus, which was never paid.

Sports Direct noted that true ratio over the period in question would therefore have been closer to 9:1, according to PIRC's own calculations. The Group said its current Chief Executive, Mike Ashley, does not draw a salary.

