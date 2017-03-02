Spirent Communications Posts Pretax Loss In FY16

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Spirent":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.



L, SPM) reported a loss before tax of $46.0 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 compared to profit of $9.6 million, previous year. The Group reported a loss to owners of the parent company of $42.3 million or 6.93 cents per share compared to profit of $13.3 million or 2.17 cents per share, a year ago. The Group noted that a goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment of $69.1 million was taken in the year 2016. Adjusted profit before tax increased to $44.2 million from $41.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.29 cents compared to 4.98 cents.

Fiscal year revenue decreased to $457.9 million from $477.1 million, prior year. Group revenue reduced by 4 percent with growth in Networks & Applications more than offset by the decline in wireless device test, reflected in Wireless & Positioning, and through the impact of the non-repeating contract for hand-held test tools delivered in 2015, reflected in Service Assurance.

The Board of Spirent recommended the payment of a final dividend for 2016 of 2.21 cents per share which, together with the interim dividend of 1.68 cents per share paid in September 2016, brings the full year dividend to 3.89 cents per share. The final dividend will be paid on 5 May 2017 to shareholders on the register at 10 March 2017.

Eric Hutchinson, CEO, stated: "We are focusing the business on the large sustainable growth vectors that matter most to our customers. These are driven by the exponential growth in data, the virtualisation of networks and assurance against cyber security threats. Our competitive wins and market share gains demonstrate that we are on track and are well positioned for future growth."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM